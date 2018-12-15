Holiday food for seniors

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 9:34 am

By CRYSTAL HERRINGTON

Hospice Care of S.C.

Love ones living in assisted living or other congregate living locations look forward to the holidays and visiting with family members from near and far. We love visiting them and want to shower them with goodies. Many times, those goodies involve food treats.

Unfortunately for some seniors, too many or the wrong kind of treat could turn out to be unhealthy. Here are some tips to help give the gift of love safely this season:

• Always practice safe food handling when bringing homemade food gifts to any older adult. Keep the food at the proper temperature from your kitchen to their table. Reheat any foods not at the proper temperature before they taste it. Always pack cold foods in ice and refrigerate properly. Seniors are more vulnerable to food poisoning and came become very ill when eating foods that are handled improperly.

• Bring small sweet treats — not a whole bag which could be eaten in one sitting. Small treat bags, just enough for 1-2 servings, are ideal for favorite sweets. Encourage seniors to share with other so that they don’t eat too much of the candy their visitors bring.

• Avoid high-fat, high-salt treats. These could disrupt the senior’s disease management, especially heart failure, high blood pressure and edema.

• Be aware of any food not allowed on their treatment plan that could interfere with medications or other treatments.

• Find food that offers nourishment, as well as a treat, such as trail mix, granola bars or fresh fruit.

• If you choose to bring a holiday meal, let the assisted living kitchen staff know in advance so they don’t bring them a meal at the same time.

• It’s a good idea to discuss your ideas for food treats with your loved one’s nurse to be sure there are no conflicts with their medical care.

Instead of food, you might want to give non-food items they will love throughout the year such as family photos in pretty frames, insulated water mug or coffee cup, clothing protector, magnifying glass, pen and paper for notes and doodling, nail care goodies, a music player with their favorite music (and perhaps a headset so they don’t disturb others), large-print books, crosswords and word searches, adult coloring books and colored pencils, sweaters, lap blankets or shawls, or a handmade card.

Remember, the greatest gift you can give a senior living in a facility is the gift of your time. They will enjoy every minute spent with you and those they love. Enjoy your holidays together!

(Crystal Herrington is the community relations liaison for Hospice Care of S.C. in Walterboro.)