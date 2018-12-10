Helen Hiers Butler | Obituaries

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Helen Hiers Butler, age 90, entered into rest surrounded by her loving family Monday morning, December 10, 2018, at her home in Walterboro while under the care of Amedysis Hospice. She was the wife of the late Mr. William Gerald Butler who passed in 1981.

Born July 9, 1928, in Walterboro, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Andrew M. Hiers and the late Gladys Colson Hiers. Mrs. Helen was a devoted homemaker who centered her life around those she loved. She was a lifelong and beloved member of Evergreen Christian Church, where she was devoted to the church’s work. At her church, since the young age of 12, she has served faithfully as the church pianist and choir director. Over the years, she has served as a Sunday School Teacher and been involved with the Christian Women’s Fellowship.

Surviving are: three children, Jerry Butler and his wife Linda of Walterboro, Joe Ben Butler of Walterboro, and Debbie Butler Breland and her husband Charles of Walterboro; her beloved friend, Witsell Fraser of Walterboro; sister, Eloise McClure and her husband George of Walterboro; grandchildren, Allen Butler (Suzanne), Jody Butler, Angella Warren (Marc), Pamella Brownlee (Jimmy), William Breland (Jamie), Spencer Breland, and Jennifer Breland; great grandchildren, Little Allen, Anna, Mollie, Gus, Brittany, Preston, Connor, Ryan, and Logan; and several nieces and nephews, to include two special nieces, Sherri McClure Watson and Sandy McClure Carroll.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm, Wednesday afternoon, December 12, 2018 at Evergreen Christian Church, 1701 Bells Highway, Walterboro. The interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at Evergreen Christian Church.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Evergreen Christian Church, Post Office Box 1686, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

