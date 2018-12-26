Helen Haynes | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | December 26, 2018 2:09 pm
Helen Haynes
Allen Funeral Home, Walterboro
Mrs. Helen Blue Haynes, 83, of Walterboro, died Monday, December 24, 2018, at Vibra Hospital of Charleston in Mt. Pleasant.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Elizabeth Church of Christ in Ritter.
