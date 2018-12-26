Helen Haynes | Obituaries

Sparta Live

Helen Haynes

Allen Funeral Home, Walterboro

Mrs. Helen Blue Haynes, 83, of Walterboro, died Monday, December 24, 2018, at Vibra Hospital of Charleston in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Elizabeth Church of Christ in Ritter.

