Hear the knock on your heart’s door | Faith

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 3:38 pm

“And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we saw His glory…” John 1:14

How does this season of Christmas feel to you? Are you walking among the shadows cast in the valleys or are you traversing the perilous heights of the high places? Is Christmas not what it should be? Have its once captivating lights grown strangely dim? The first Christmas was.

On that first Christmas night, the darkness not only cloaked the path that lead to shelter, it also darkened the hearts of those who offered it. That night, the keeper of the inn informed desperate and weary travelers that he had no room for them among the comforts of his establishment.

That night no place was found for Joseph and Mary, the mother very soon to be. As holy labor pains began to set in, she may have watched her husband frantically search for somewhere, anywhere for his wife to spend the night and thought a thought like: “the foxes have holes and the birds of the air have nests,” but tonight I and my family, my baby, have nowhere to lay our heads (Luke 9:58).

So, in a stable surrounded by a humble scene of sheep and donkey, alike, she bore the One who would bear the sins of the world on His shoulders.

And, as the rest of the world slept on that dark night, the first Christmas, Joseph and Mary surely felt abandoned by all, alienated from their fellow man, alone in trial and difficulty with no one to offer aid nor counsel. Except, these two souls, rejected and forsaken by man, were chosen as the first of all the earth, since the beginning of Adam and Eve, to gaze into the glorious face of God.

The disciples would know Him, who is called the light of the world, and they would see many of the miraculous things that He would do. But, Joseph and Mary would see this light on one dark and lowly night, and they would see it first.

Let us, too, seek the light of His face, even still today. On this Christmas, the day that the Lord has made to come near His people, let us draw near Him.

Find your light of Christmas not in the fading ornaments of man, but find the true light, like Joseph and Mary that first Christmas night, in the light of the Savior, Jesus Christ. For those who trust in Him will not be disappointed.

This Christmas, I invite you all to read Luke: Chapter 2 Verses 1-20, the true Christmas story. And, if you do not know this Child born of Bethlehem, a Savior, and a friend, I call you to hear the knock upon your heart’s door and pray to God for Him to come in and save you, forever, praying:

My Father in heaven, I have sinned against You.

I have wronged You and have not followed Your Law.

And because of this, I know I rightfully deserve death.

But, You sent Your Son, Jesus Christ, to take the punishment I deserve upon the cross.

Forgive me of my sin. Save me Lord. Wash me in the grace of Your Son, Jesus.

I make Him, Jesus Christ, my Lord and Savior, to follow Him where ever He shall go.

God bless all and have a very merry Christmas.

(J. Daniel Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)