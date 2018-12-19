Hawks drop region contest to AJA

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity basketball team dropped to 1-6 overall and 1-2 in Region II-A following losses to Andrew Jackson (75-41) and Thomas Heyward (80-63).

In the loss to the Rebels on Friday Dec. 14 at home, Brandon Polk scored 20 points to lead the War Hawks. John Tomedolskey scored 11 points and Kyle Hooker recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in the game. Jason Dennis scored nine points and claimed 18 rebounds and Riley Smoak added nine points.

“Even though we had three players score in the double digits, we still fell shy of the victory,” said Coach Maurice Simmons. “It was late turnovers that hurt us in the last minutes of the ballgame. We jumped out with the lead in the first half and couldn’t contain them. Overall, we are getting better and better. We will address the simple things that need to be fixed on both sides of the ball during the break. I’m trusting the process and believing in CPA, as are the players. Our record doesn’t really reflect how much we have improved and changed — but it will soon.”

The War Hawks will be back in action Friday Jan. 4 in a Region II-A road game versus Holly Hill.