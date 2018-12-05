Harter named First Team

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity Lady Hawk basketball team opened the 2018-19 season with a 40-22 non-conference road win over Region I-AA Thomas Heyward on Tuesday Nov. 20. In the John Paul II Tournament held Nov. 26-30, the Lady Hawks finished in fourth place after falling to Beaufort Academy (49-42) and First Presbyterian.

In game one against Beaufort Academy, Langley Harter scored 26 points and Anne Garrett Carter had eight points. Meredith Ware led in rebounds.

“Not bad for our first game,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “Plenty to improve on, especially on the offensive side of the ball. I was very happy with how we played defensively. The girls did a good job of coming out in the second half and putting the game away early.

Langley Harter averaged 17.5 points and collected seven rebounds in the tournament. Harter was named First-Team All-Tournament. Meredith Ware averaged 13.5 points and seven rebounds, while Anne Garrett Carter averaged 10.5 points across the two games.

“Both games were about the exact same,” said Gorrell. “We had slow starts and then came back with a chance to win both, but fell just short. We have to do a better job of starting faster and not getting in a hole early.”

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to host Dorchester Academy on Tuesday Dec. 4 and Jefferson Davis on Friday Dec. 7.