Happy Hanukkah

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 9:31 am

Members of Walterboro’s Jewish community joined the resit of the world in celebrating Hanukkah on Dec. 2-9.

“Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, goes on for eight days,” said Arlene Harris of Walterboro. “Families celebrate it together, lighting candles, playing games and making potato latkeys (like potato pancakes.”

Although Walterboro had a relatively large Jewish community in the 1950s, “we have very few Jewish families and virtually no children now,” she said. “So basically, we celebrate in our homes.”

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, marks the restoration of the Second Temple in Jerusalem after its desecration by the Greek King Antiochus IV and commemorates the “miracle of the container of oil.” Antiochus, a descendant of one of Alexander the Great’s generals, ruled over a vast empire, including Babylonians, Arabs, Persians, Syrians, Greeks, and Jews.

The people of Judea, or Jews as they came to be called, resisted Antiochus’ movement to convert all his subjects into Greeks, refusing to change their religion. As descendants of ancient Israelites whom Moses led out of slavery, the Jews believed in a god who had no shape or form, a god of all gods, who created the universe out of nothing.

Antiochus sent his army to seize the Jerusalem temple, the sacred shrine of the God of Israel. When the soldiers came to a small village, Mattathias, a respected priest, drew a sword on a Jewish traitor. Mattathias’ five sons then attacked the soldiers, beginning a rebellion against the Greeks. After Mattathias died, his son Judas became commander. Respected for his guerilla warfare, Judah’s followers called him “Maccabee.”

The Maccabees finally defeated the Greek army and in November 164 B.C.E., Judah led his soldiers to the Temple in Jerusalem. Laying aside their weapons, the Maccabees along with the people of Jerusalem worked day and night to remove all traces of the Greeks’ worship from the temple. On the 25th day of the Hebrew month Kislev, the Jewish people rededicated the Temple to the God of Israel.

Lasting eight days, the celebration was known as the first Hanukkah. According to legend, the Maccabees only had a small flask of oil, enough to light the seven-branched menorah for one day. Yet the tiny amount of oil miraculously burned for eight days.

Ever since that heroic time more than 2,000 years ago, Jewish families all over the world have celebrated Hanukkah.