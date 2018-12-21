Habitat for Humanity changes names

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 3:55 pm

The local affordable housing ministry formerly known as Colleton Habitat for Humanity Inc. is now operating as a covenant partner of The Fuller Center for Housing — Colleton County Fuller Center for Housing, Inc.

“The mission remains the same — extending a hand-up to families in need of simple, decent and affordable places to live,” said manager Casey DeLoach.

The Fuller Center for Housing, headquartered in Americus, Ga., was founded in 2005 by Millard and Linda Fuller, the same couple who founded Habitat for Humanity in 1976. The Fullers founded the nonprofit as a re-commitment to the grass-roots Christian principles with which they launched their affordable housing movement in the early 1970s.

A 1996 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Millard passed away in 2009, but Linda remains active in the ministry. Millard was succeeded as president by long-time friend and colleague, David Snell, who continues to lead the international organization today. The Fuller Center for Housing has been given a four-star “exceptional” rating by Charity Navigator and has received GuideStar’s highest-level platinum rating for transparency.

The Fuller Center for Housing (FullerCenter.org) builds and repairs homes in more than 70 U.S. communities and more than 20 countries around the world. Homeowners are full partners in the building process — contributing sweat equity as they work alongside volunteers and then repaying the costs of materials on terms they can afford, with no interest charged or profit made. Those repayments stay in the local community to help others get the same help. More than 4,550 families have partnered with The Fuller Center to receive assistance.

Erin Davis, president of the Colleton County Fuller Center for Housing, Inc. said that a primary reason for joining The Fuller Center is the international headquarters’ guiding principles that place emphasis on local decision-making rather than a top-down, bureaucratic approach.

“The Fuller Center believes that local leaders are in the best position to decide what our community needs and the most effective ways to address those needs,” Davis said. “They provide assistance and expertise while we promise to adhere to the simple, grass-roots, Christian principles that guide the work. Locally, our work will not appear any different, but we believe this transition will allow us to be more productive and maximize the generosity of our supporters.”

For more information, contact Colleton County Fuller Center for Housing ReUseStore, 843-782-4716, 111 Eddie Chasteen Dr.