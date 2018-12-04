Grinch steals the Lights at Peniel

Every year at Christmas, Barry Crosby and his family erect a drive-through light display at their home off Peniel Road in Colleton County. Crosby and his wife have been making the decorations by hand and adding to the display every year. The Crosby family puts on this light show, called the Lights of Peniel, for free for the public. Crosby stated that this is his way of bringing something special to the area for everyone to enjoy. He and his family incur the cost of creating and operating the light show and often pay as much as $1,000 a month in electricity bills.

Between Friday Nov. 30 and Monday Dec. 3, someone drove onto Crosby’s property and stole four displays: (1) Animated jack in the box (2) Animated drums and drumsticks (3) a mustang (4) a tricycle. The displays, although not for sale, are estimated in value at $6,000 total.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding the theft of these items please come forward. Crosby and his family are willing to offer a reward to anyone who provides information that results in the recovery of the items.

“Criminals that carry out such selfish acts deprive our community of the values that support the true meaning of Christmas. I am confident that someone out there will do the right thing and help bring the individual(s) responsible to justice,” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.