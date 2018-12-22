Gordon graduates welding course
by The Press and Standard | December 22, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 3:22 pm
Kelton Gordon graduated from the welding course at Palmetto Training School on Nov. 5.
by The Press and Standard | December 22, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 3:22 pm
Kelton Gordon graduated from the welding course at Palmetto Training School on Nov. 5.
© Copyright 2018 | Walterboro Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.