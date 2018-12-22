Sparta Live

Gordon graduates welding course

by | December 22, 2018 5:00 am

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 3:22 pm

Kelton Gordon graduated from the welding course at Palmetto Training School on Nov. 5.

