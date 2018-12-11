Gerald Smoak | Obituaries

Gerald Smoak

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

The Honorable Gerald Clarence Smoak, husband of Peggy Padgett Smoak for 43 years, died suddenly on Friday evening, December 7, 2018.

Judge Smoak was born on September 18, 1930 in Canadys. He was the son of the late William Moses and Hettie Bailey Smoak. Judge Smoak was a 1947 graduate of Walterboro High School. He received a B.A. Degree from the University of South Carolina in 1951. From 1951 until 1953, he served in the United States Air Force. In 1956, he received his Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina.

Judge Smoak began the practice of law in Walterboro in 1956. During his legal career, he served as Assistant Solicitor for the 14th Judicial Circuit. He was also Colleton County Attorney for 18 years. From 1970 until 1972, he served in the South Carolina House of Representatives. Judge Smoak remained in private practice until his election as a Circuit Court Judge for the 14th Judicial Circuit in May, 1991 and was on the Bench until his retirement in 2002. From 2010 to 2013 he returned to a judicial role as Judge of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Drug Court helping countless people, a position he was most proud of. After his retirement from the Bench, because of his passion for helping others, he returned to the private practice of law until his death.

During his esteemed career Judge Smoak served his profession and community in many capacities serving on various committees of the South Carolina Bar, serving as a founding member of the John C. Calhoun Academy School Board and serving on the Board of the Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative. He was also a member of the Walterboro Jaycees and the Walterboro Rotary Club. In 1997 Judge Smoak was honored as the recipient of the 1997 Trial Lawyer Honoree Award.

During his 62 year legal career, Judge Smoak generously offered his counsel and assistance to generations of his own family, generations of South Carolinians, especially those who lived in the Low Country. He loved and trusted in the rule of law as evidenced by his continuing to practice law until the day he died. He was proud to be a Yellow Dog Democrat and always supported those who were most in need.

Judge Smoak was preceded in death by his parents and his 12 siblings.

Judge Smoak is survived by his wife Peggy; his children The Honorable Gerald C. Smoak, Jr. and his wife Beth; Deborah Williamson and her husband Melvin; Phyllis Utsey and her husband Bud; Tara Snyder and her husband Lance; Todd Hudson and his wife Denise; and Ashley Hudson-Scott and her husband Jeff. He was grandfather to Gerald C. Smoak, III (Clay) and his wife Meagan; Arthur Cecil Utsey IV (Ceth) and his wife Meagan; Lanie Utsey Crosby and her husband Cole; Grant Arthur Williamson and his wife Kathryn; Heyward Hudson Snyder; Carly Snyder Cornforth and her husband Dalton; Caleigh Smoak; Ashby Williamson; Katie Scott and Kinsey Hudson. He was great grandfather to Gerald C. Smoak, IV (Bo). Judge Smoak is further survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and by his many dear friends and colleagues.

Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, December 13, 2018 at 2:00 at the Bethel United Methodist Church, 355 Hampton Street, Walterboro SC 29488. Friends are welcome to visit with the family immediately following the service in the Church Social Hall. Burial services will be held privately later that day at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.parkerrhodenfuneralhome.com