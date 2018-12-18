Franklin Smalls | Obituaries

Franklin Smalls

Franklin Roosevelt Smalls was born on June 30, 1934 in Cottageville. He was the 6th of 7 children of Joseph Nathan and Allie Tucker Smalls. He departed this life on December 9, 2018 in Walterboro.

Upon graduating from Colleton Training High School, he pursued a college degree from South Carolina State College and obtained a B.S. degree in 1956. After graduation, he enter the US Army and served until 1958. After his honorable discharge from the US Army, he returned to South Carolina to work in the field of education. He also obtained his master’s degree from North Carolina A&T State University with further studies from Howard University, Louisiana State University and Claflin College. He worked 43 years as an educator with 34 years with the Colleton County School District. He had been a principal, assistant principal, physical education and science teacher, athletic director, basketball, football and baseball coach, building and grounds director, and after retirement served as a recruiter for Adult Education. He also had played semi-pro baseball. Outside of education, he served as a city councilman for the City of Walterboro for 22 years and several years as the Mayor Pro Tem.

Franklin was very involved in his community. He served as a member of the Lowcountry Regional Airport Commission, was past chairman of the Hiram Mann Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Sunlight Masonic Lodge #221 where he was a 33rd degree mason, a Noble Shrine, and he was a Lay Leader with Wesley Grove United Methodist Church as well a member of various other community organizations. In the past, he had served on the boards of South State Bank, past chairman of the Colleton County Recreation Commission, and chairman of the SC Middle Schools Association. Smalls had received several awards during his career among them were Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Education by the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce, Basketball Coach of the Year, and Kappa of the Year.

Franklin was preceded in death by his parents, his 6 siblings, and his daughter LaGayla Sonta Smalls Reed. Franklin is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lula Smalls of Walterboro; twin sons David and Gregory Smalls of Walterboro; a son-in-law Fred Reed of Walterboro; three granddaughters, Imani, Karrington, and Kinsley Reed of Walterboro; a sister-in-law Mary Smalls of New York City and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.