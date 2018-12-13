Franklin Smalls funeral arrangements
by The Press and Standard | December 13, 2018 8:17 am
Public Visitation: Friday: December 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wake Services: 6-8 p.m. The Legacy Chapel of Koger’s Mortuary
Funeral Service: Saturday: December 15, 11 a.m.
The Performing Arts Center of Colleton County High School
150 Cougar Nation Drive; Walterboro
Interment with Final Rites: Wesley Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery
Cottageville
