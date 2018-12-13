Sparta Live

Franklin Smalls funeral arrangements

by | December 13, 2018 8:17 am

Public Visitation: Friday: December 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wake Services: 6-8 p.m. The Legacy Chapel of Koger’s Mortuary

Funeral Service: Saturday: December 15, 11 a.m.

The Performing Arts Center of Colleton County High School

150 Cougar Nation Drive; Walterboro

Interment with Final Rites: Wesley Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery

Cottageville

