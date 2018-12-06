Fourteen dogs die in house fire

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 9:41 am

A heat lamp being used to provide warmth to dogs at a Treu Street residence is blamed for a Dec. 2 fire that heavily damaged the residence and killed the canines.

At 10:40 a.m. the dispatch center was notified of a house fire at the intersection of Treu Street and Shady Dell Lane. The first firefighters on the scene found the single-story wood frame dwelling heavily involved with fire across the entire front of the structure and flames coming from the attic vents on both ends of the building. They used hand lines to quickly knock down the fire at the front of the home and then made entry through the front door to extinguish the fire inside the home. Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes, but overhaul took two hours.

Firefighters recovered seven deceased puppies and seven deceased adult dogs from the building. The building suffered substantial damage. No injuries were reported to the residents of the home. Water supply was conducted with tenders on the single lane dirt road. Colleton County Fire-Rescue units were on the scene for three hours.