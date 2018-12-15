Forest Hills spelling bee winners

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 8:33 am

Two Forest Hills Elementary fifth grade students and one alternate spelled their way straight to the Colleton County School District Spelling Bee scheduled to be held January 17. Bindi Seigler captured first place in last week’s school-wide spelling bee and Kaylani Caldwell earned the second-place spot. Caroline Herndon, finishing third, will serve as the alternate should either Seigler or Caldwell be unable to compete. Seigler and Herndon are students in Mrs. Babb and Ms. Culpepper’s classes, while Caldwell is in Mrs. Lee and Mrs. Jackson’s classes. From left are Caroline Herndon, Bindi Siegler and Kaylani Caldwell.