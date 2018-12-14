First Thursday deemed success

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 9:27 am

The launch of First Thursday last Wednesday night was a huge success, said City of Walterboro Tourism Director Christan Spires. “We had 14 businesses participate in our first event — one reported serving double the amount of customers compared to a typical weekday.” The Old Ticker’s Band played at the waterfall. “We are looking forward to continued success and the opportunity to add more businesses to the program,” she said. For questions or interest in the next First Thursday, contact cspires@walterborosc.org.