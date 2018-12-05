First “First Thursday” program begins tonight in downtown area

Walterboro Tourism Director Christan Spires talked about the new “First Thursday” program at the Nov. 20 Walterboro City Council meeting.

The program is designed to encourage economic development and tourism in the historic downtown area. The plan is for downtown merchants to stay open past normal business hours on the first Thursday of each month, allowing local residents as well as tourists the opportunity to shop. East Washington Street would be closed to traffic from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on these Thursdays.

“This would be the same design as other monthly street festivals such as Second Sunday on King Street in Charleston or Third Thursday on Central Avenue in Summerville,” Spires said. “Merchants are encouraged to bring their merchandise (and for restaurants, their tables) outside on the street and sidewalks.”

The Walterboro Tourism Commission will provide musical entertainment in the waterfall plaza each month.

The first event will be held Wednesday Dec. 5. Other planned dates are Thursdays Jan. 3, Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 4 (Wednesday), Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

n Council approved annexation of 1897 Bells Hwy. at I-95 and 715 Green Pond Hwy.

n Approved a resolution allowing the city manager and city clerk to submit forms for a Rural Development Community Facilities Grant application for the purchase of police vehicles, public utility vehicles, a generator at City Hall and replacement of the roof for the city’s Citizen Services Center.

n Approved the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee’s requests for $3,000 for the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society’s Holiday Tour of Homes; $9,500 for the Colleton Civic Center’s Smoke in the ‘Boro; $10,000 for marketing for the S.C. Lowcountry and Resort Tourism Commission; and $21,000 for the 2018 Walterboro Criterium championship.

n Approved the renewal of the lease for the Walterboro city parking lot from Bethel U.M. Church for $1/year through November 2038.

n Approved the parade permit requests for the Walterboro Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 and the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Jan. 20.

n Voted to accept the basic infrastructure grant for $1 million for the well project on Mable T. Willis Blvd. beside the exiting water tower. The well will provide a higher volume of water to the system so that the tower remains full and consistent pressure is maintained, said Assistant City Manager Hank Amundson. The city is supported by 11 active wells (this will be number 12). They all supply the entire city water system through a network of interconnected and looped pipes, combined with the elevated storage tanks, to create and maintain water pressure.