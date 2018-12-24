Fire renders Buffalo Lane home uninhabitable

Multiple callers to the county’s emergency dispatch center reported flames coming from a residence at 1107 Buffalo Lane at approximately 10:30 p.m. Dec. 22. The first firefighters at the scene reported the singlewide mobile home approximately 40 percent involved with flames coming from the windows and doors in the center of the structure. A bystander told arriving firefighters that man might be inside the burning building. Firefighters deployed two hand lines and made an aggressive attack on the fire, entering the building through the front door. They knocked the bulk of the fire down in about five minutes and a search of the building found it unoccupied. The male resident was later located unharmed outside of the building, he had not been at home when the fire occurred. One firefighter-paramedic was injured; receiving second degree burns to one arm and hand. He was treated at the scene and at the Colleton County Medical Center, but did not require hospitalization. Crews spent approximately three hours performing overhaul on the building. The fire was stopped in the middle of the mobile home, saving the bedrooms on each end. Many belongings and clothing were salvaged. The center of the home suffered extensive damage. It appeared the fire originated in the area of the fireplace in the living room and spread to the adjacent rooms and ceiling space. Water tenders provided water to battle the flames. The family’s church and the Red Cross are assisting the family.