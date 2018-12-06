Family business takes root on Washington Street

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 9:44 am

When came time for Jennifer and Will Craven to open Painted Pineapple, East Washington Street was the place where they wanted their home décor business.

In April, Will Craven decided it was time to go into the custom woodworking and cabinetry business full time and started JW Woodworks. He does custom kitchens and baths as well as furniture.

“We needed a place to display some of his furniture,” Jennifer explained. “We thought instead of having a showroom, we would have a store with his furniture displayed in it. That’s why we opened the Painted Pineapple.”

The Walterboro natives envisioned East Washington Street giving the Painted Pineapple the foot traffic their business needed and because “We would love to see Washington Street come back.”

“We thought what better place to be than downtown, helping to bring the city of Walterboro back?”

The Painted Pineapple opened on Nov. 17 at 246 E. Washington St. and the response has been great, Jennifer said. It is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. During the Christmas season, the store has special evening hours from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

She said she’s excited to see the storefronts of East Washington Street filling up. On one side of The Painted Pineapple, Vis A Vis, a women’s clothing store, had its grand opening in November. On the other side, an empty storefront is being transformed into Shoe Land, another new business.

“We are definitely a family business,” Jennifer said.

She continues to work in the health care industry. Wednesday through Friday, Jennifer’s parents, Cindy and Duncan Hunt, operate the store. On Saturdays, Jennifer takes over the store. The couple’s daughters, MaKayla and McKenzie, also lend a hand in the operation.

“Our décor will change seasonally,” Jennifer said. The store will offer artwork from local artists including her mother and Alexis Jones.

Will’s furniture —farmhouse tables, desks, oyster tables, beds, headboards, benches, toy boxes and trunks — can be custom ordered or purchased off the showroom floor.

Will’s oyster table, what he calls the ACE Basin Oyster Table, is massive. “It is made with the timbers they use on rice dikes at local plantations,” Jennifer said.

The family lived on a plantation for 10 years; Will has been in woodworking for 25 years.