Ernest Jordan | Obituaries

Mr. Ernest Haskell Jordan, 100, of Round O, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018.
He was a son of the late Ernest Clyde Jordan and Dell Causey Jordan.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Jones Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, Walterboro.
