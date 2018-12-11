Ernest Jordan | Obituaries

Ernest Jordan

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. Ernest Haskell Jordan, 100, of Round O, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018.

He was a son of the late Ernest Clyde Jordan and Dell Causey Jordan.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Jones Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, Walterboro.