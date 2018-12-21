Enforcement initiative bears fruit

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 4:26 pm

On Nov. 26, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Angela Stallings, along with office’s Colleton County Criminal Investigations Team, initiated a 14-day crime suppression operation focused on vehicle stops in condensed areas known to be compromised by a higher crime rate.

The Criminal Investigations Team appointed the highest-quality deputies to assist with the crime suppression operation in areas where criminal activity tends was prevalent.

“Our goal at The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is to prevent crime before it occurs,” said Stallings.

“Over the course of a couple weeks, our deputies produced 113 investigative vehicle stops which compelled multiple leads on stolen property and drug intelligence,” Stalling said. “Our deputies obtained search warrants and were able to use the intelligence acquired to recover an extensive amount of stolen commercial tools.”

Two of the traffic stops resulted in a high-speed chases. The first chase led deputies into the heart of downtown Summerville. When the chase came to a conclusion, deputies recovered drug paraphernalia, suspected narcotics, and stolen property. The driver was placed under arrest.

Following the second chase, another suspect was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving under suspension, failing to maintain status on probation and failing to register as a *** offender.

As a result of extra enforcement there’s been a significant reduction in criminal activity, including burglary.

Sheriff R.A. Strickland said through the efforts put forth by Stallings, with immense support from The Criminal Investigation Team, deputies were able to bring transgression to a standstill in the appointed suppression areas.

“The hard-working men and women of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office continue to inspire me with their dedication, ensuring everyone’s safety within our community,” Strickland said.

“Theodore Roosevelt said it best in 1901: ‘This country will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in,’” said Strickland.