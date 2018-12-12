Encalade scores 56 points for Cougars on the week

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 8:16 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar varsity boys basketball team went 2-1 on the week, picking up wins over Battery Creek (52-43) and Williston-Elko (60-43) and falling to Wade Hampton (61-49) in the final game of the week. The Cougars are now 5-1 overall in non-conference play.

Against Battery Creek on Tuesday Dec, 4, the Cougars hosted the Region VII-AAA Dolphins, earning the nine-point win. Bailey Encalade scored 15 points for Colleton County. Alex Sherill scored eight and Antawn Griffin added seven of his own. In other scoring for the Cougars: Jahlil Ellison – 6, Jermaine Parker – 5, Devon Farmer – 4, Jeremiah Mosley – 4 and Shykem Chisolm – 3.

For the Dolphins, D. Brown led with 20 points, along with Kincade – 9, Middleton – 5 and Burton – 7.

In the 17-point win over the III-A Blue Devils on Friday Dec. 7, Colleton County was again led by Encalade who scored 21-points in the win. Other Cougars scoring included Sherrill – 12, Mosley – 6, Farmer – 6, Ellison – 6, Griffin – 4, Shider – 2 and Parker – 2.

The Dolphins were led by Murray with 16 points. Other contributors included Chandler – 6, Taylor – 5, Finney – 5, White – 3, Brown – 2, Mitchell – 2, Broxton – 2 and Jones – 2.

The Cougars traveled to Wade Hampton on Saturday Dec. 8, where they recorded their first loss of the regular season against the Red Devils. Encalade led with 20 points, followed by Shykem Chisolm with 15 points. Other scoring included Sherrill – 5, Farmer – 5, Parker – 3 and Griffin – 1.

Wade Hampton was led by Brantley with 19 points and Grant added 18 points.

“After the Williston-Elko game, I really felt good about where we were as team,” said first-year Head Coach Matthew Mullins. “I thought we played a great team game. The ball was moving quickly and we were constantly making the right play and hitting the open man. After the Wade Hampton loss, I came away most disappointed with how we responded when we hit adversity. When that happens, you need a bench that will stand up and get loud and feed that positive energy to the players on the floor. I think that’s something we are still working on.

“We’re getting closer to the toughest part of our schedule, and if we are going to be a good team, we have to be able to stick together even when things aren’t going our way,” said Mullins. “It’s better to learn this lesson now than in a region game or in the playoffs. We must make sure we actually learn from the lesson and not repeat the same mistakes. The upcoming Ashley Ridge game (scheduled to be played Wednesday, December 12) should be tough – and will be an opportunity for us to show if we’ve learned from this weekend.”