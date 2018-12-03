Elma Farrell | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | December 3, 2018 1:38 pm
Last Updated: December 3, 2018 at 1:41 pm
Elma Farrell
Mrs. Elma Sue Farrell, 86, of Walterboro, passed away Saturday morning, December 1, 2018, at Colleton Medical Center. She was the widow of Mr. Edgar Barney Farrell.
Born October 29, 1932 in Bamberg County, she was the daughter of the late William Aaron Ayer and Elma Copeland Ayer. She was a retried lunchroom operator with the Colleton County School District and was a homemaker.
Surviving are: her son, William “Bill” Farrell of Walterboro; step-sister, Sarah Winn of Ehrhardt; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Frances William Ayer; and a step-brother, G.B. Bassett.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 3, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Doctor’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
