Elks State Soccer Shoot Winners

Last Updated: December 24, 2018 at 11:54 am

The Elks State Soccer Shoot was held in Sumter on Dec. 9. Winners will be representing South Carolina Elks in the Regional Soccer Shoot in Umatilla, Fla., on Jan. 19-20. Back row from left are: U16-G Katie Mossell of Sumter; Tim Anderson, SCEA state soccer chair; U16-B Dylan Palumbo of Sumter; U14-G Peyton Long of Little River; U12G Ansley Garnsey of Walterboro; U14B Alex Testa of North Myrtle Beach; and U10-B Dakota Walton of Walterboro. Front row from left: U10-G Paytlen Horne of Greenville, U12-B Will Parker of Greenville, U8-G Jayden Hollander of Greenville, U8-B Michael Garnsey of Walterboro. Other Walterboro finalists included: U8-G Haidyn Bishop, second place, lost in a tie breaker with Jayden Hollander; U10-G Polyanna Rice, second; U12-G Kaylin Bishop, third place; and U12-B Brantley Padgett, second.