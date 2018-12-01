Elks Soccer Shoot winners
by The Press and Standard | December 1, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 2:50 pm
Medalists in the Walterboro Elks Soccer Shoot held Nov. 15 were: U-8G Haidyn Bishop, U-10G Polyanna Rice, U-10B Dakota Walton, U-12G Ansley Garnsey and U-12B Brantley Padgett. District winners in the Southeast Elks Soccer Shoot held on Nov. 18 will compete in the Elks State Soccer Shoot in Sumter on Dec. 9. State winners may compete in the regional shoot on Jan. 19-20 in Florida. All their travel expenses are paid by the S.C. Elks Association for the regional competition. About 23 players participated in the Walterboro Soccer Shoot.
