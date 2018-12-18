Elizabeth Roy | Obituaries

Elizabeth Roy

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

COLUMBIA: Elizabeth Ann Roy, known to most by “Aunt Liz” or “Annie”, passed away Saturday evening, December 15, 2018 at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice. She was 74 years old.

Elizabeth was born in Washington, DC on November 11, 1944 the daughter of the late Leonard Cornell Roy Jr. and Barbara Josephine (Welch Roy) Stivender. She moved to Walterboro to help care for her grandmother in the 1970’s, and remained there until 2010 when she moved to be closer to family in Columbia. She was a member of the Church of the Apostles in Columbia and greatly enjoyed the time she was able to spend with her church family.

A graduate of Charleston Southern University, she was a retired Critical Care RN and held a Masters Degree in Genetics. She is known for her dedication to helping others and giving over 25 years of service to her nursing career. She possessed very artistic abilities, loved crafting, and most recently enjoyed photography. She will be most remembered as a truly loving and caring person to everyone she knew, her sacrifices for her friends and family, and her natural ability to make friends and put people at ease. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

She is survived by her nephew, Leonard “Skipper” Cornell Roy IV (Becky), of Walterboro; nieces, Tara Roy Clifton, of Columbia; Jennifer Jean Roy, of Walterboro; and Lauren Elizabeth King (Samuel). She also has multiple grandnieces and nephews: Jessica Len Roy, of Tenn.; Cory Xavier Dean, of Walterboro; Dylan Cornell Dean, of Walterboro; Taylor Michelle Fussell, of Walterboro; Stephen “Reese” Clifton, of Columbia; Joseph Hunter Fussell, of Walterboro; and Alice Elizabeth King, of Columbia. She is predeceased by her younger sister, Barbara L. Roy, of Walterboro, and younger brother, Leonard Cornell Roy III, of St. George. She is also survived by Gracie, her sweet Chihuahua and best friend.

A memorial service honoring Elizabeth’s life will be at the Church of the Apostles in Columbia, date and time still to be determined.