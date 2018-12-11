Dr. W.D.D. Breland | Obituaries

Last Updated: December 11, 2018 at 11:56 am

Dr. W.D.D. Breland

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Dr. W.D.D. Breland, husband of the late Lucille Jones Breland, passed away Monday morning at his home under the care of Hospice. He was 97.

Dr. Breland was born in Ruffin, December 18, 1920 a son of the late Robert Newton Breland Sr. and Wilhelmina Bennett Breland. After graduating from Clemson, he entered the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant and served in the Quartermaster Corps during WWII. After his service, he attended, and graduated from, the Illinois School of Optometry. For over 41 years he was a partner in the Breland and Reynolds Optometry practice in Walterboro. Dr. Breland retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Army Reserves, was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, and in his spare time enjoyed raising and showing Tennessee Walking Horses. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his daughter, Ann B. Hughes of Walterboro, and by two grandchildren, Sandy Rogers (Louise) of Anderson and Angela Patrick (Thomas) of Walterboro. There are four grandchildren: Brooke and Erin Nichols, Mary Francis Wolf (Robyn) and Catherine Schonder (Brian).

Funeral services will be held Wednesday morning, December 12, 2018, at 11:00 at the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to FOCAS (Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter). Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.