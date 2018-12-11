Douglas Polk | Obituaries

Douglas Polk

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. Douglas Eugene Polk, 69, of Hanahan, passed away Saturday evening, December 8, 2018 at his residence.

He was a son of the late Burchill Coker Polk and Edith Gertrude Polk.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, December 14, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The family will receive friends following the service.