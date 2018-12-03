Douglas Hill | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Douglas Hill

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

YEMASSEE – Mr. Douglas Donovan Hill, affectionately known by all as “D.D.”, age 79, entered into rest Saturday evening, December 1, 2018, at his home on Salkehatchie Road in Yemassee.

Born September 2, 1939, in Yemassee, he was a son of the late Douglas and Verna Myers Hill. He served faithfully in the South Carolina National Guard and retired from Big Survey Plantation after working for over twenty years as a hunting guide. He was an avid outdoorsman who truly loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing softball and one of the greatest joys in his life was seeing children in the community play ball at Harold’s Ball Field in Yemassee.

Surviving are: his wife of fifty-one years, Mrs. Martha Faye Youmans Hill and a beloved host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Shriners Hospital of Greenville, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 7, 2018, from the graveside at Black Creek Baptist Churchyard, 4931 Black Creek Road, Walterboro. The Reverend Gerald Mabry officiating. The family will greet guests following the committal ceremony at the cemetery