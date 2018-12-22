Don’t let fire ruin your holiday season

By Allison Infinger, Harly Grooms, Madison McMilla, and Megan Miller

The do’s and don’ts of fires can be complicated.

Many people burn stuff that shouldn’t be burned; for example: magazines, lint, trash, and others. Magazines may seem like a good fire starter, but they’re dangerous to the environment around you because the ink contains metals that can give off toxic fumes when burned and can pollute the air.

Instead of using magazines try plain white paper or newspaper, which should be more environmentally friendly. Lint is also a good fire starter but can give off toxins because of the chemicals in it. When it burns so does the chemicals in the detergent and laundry softener.

An alternative to this type of fire starter could be unscented Chapstick on a cotton pad. Though it may seem like a quick way to get rid of your trash, you should not burn it. Not only is it illegal, but it’s damaging to your health.

The chemicals in your trash, when burned, can be dangerous to inhale. An alternative can be recycling your trash or taking it to the dump.

As you can see many common things people burn can be dangerous to the environment and people around you. Next time be cautious about what you burn and follow these tips!

(Allison, Harly, Madison and Megan wrote this article as part of a requirement to earn their Girl Scout Journey Award.)