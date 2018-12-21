Don’t be ‘blue’ for the holidays

By CRYSTAL HERRINGTON

Hospice Care of S.C.

The holidays bring cheer and excitement, but not all experience these every year. We build such high expectations for the holidays that when things don’t go as planned, we can have our hopes dashed.

The season also makes us reach back for memories — some good, some not so good. People who are grieving a major loss really suffer when they see others celebrating, while they don’t feel able to join in the revelry. They fear the loss of composure when a memory is triggered. Pretending things are just fine doesn’t help.

A major loss can be the death of a loved one, the loss of financial security or good health. And even if the loss is not major, we might just be homesick for what was. So what helps?

n Be kind to yourself. Acknowledge the loss and honor the memory of the way things once were. Find someone to share those memories. Did she bake a special cookie? Did he like a special eggnog? Did once ice skate? Could you do something this year to honor the memory, even if it’s not the same?

n Be authentic. Let others know where your heart and mind reside. Identify a holiday buddy to call when you feel down. Find someone who will listen sympathetically. Take time to cry or express your feelings. If you feel persistently sad and think you need professional help, be proactive and find that help. You could ask your physician for a referral.

n Set good boundaries. Say no when you should. Pay attention to your health, eating and sleeping habits. This is easier said than done, but taking small steps for your own good really does go a long way toward having emotional health in times when you’re on shaky ground. Tired? Take a nap. Realize that spending more money than you should, or eating more or less than you should, will not fix your emotions — it will only make things worse.

n Allow yourself to laugh or smile, even when you’re sad. Enjoying yourself is not dishonoring the person you grieve or the way things used to be. As a matter of fact, enjoying life is a way of celebrating a life shared. Say the name of the person you mourn out loud. Include that person in your conversations. Encourage others to share their memories with you. Talk about your former hopes and dreams. Wonder out loud what will be.

n Avoid isolation. Participate in your traditions, whether faith-based or other activities. Don’t avoid your faith community because you fear the memories that accompany those traditions. Yes, it may be emotionally hard to go to church (or a play or out to dinner) without your loved one this year, but would your person want you to stop doing what you used to enjoy together? Maybe your health or finances won’t allow what you used to do exactly, but can you modify that activity in some way to make it possible?

n Try a new tradition. Could you go to a movie on Christmas Day? Is there someone you know who could use a friend? Could you volunteer to be helpful to someone else this year?

A blue holiday might not be perfect, or even close to what you dreamed of, but it can still be good in some way. With change, we grow and learn new ways of being. Emotions may swirl all around, but you can choose your attitude. Try to focus on being grateful, looking for what remains good.

May this holiday bring you peace. May you reflect that peace. May you find joy when and where you least expect it.

(Crystal Herrington is the community relations liaison for Hospice Care of S.C. in Walterboro.)