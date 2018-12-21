Decades of service

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 4:22 pm

With the days until retirement dwindling, Colleton County Fire-Rescue Engineer-EMT-I Chuck Moyer was saluted for his years of service during Fire-Rescue’s Christmas Dinner on Dec. 8.

Moyer, who retires at the end of this month, has worked many decades as a firefighter and EMT-I, the last 20 of those years with Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Moyer is also a South Carolina Fire Academy instructor and one of the few ARFF instructors in the state.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy, who presented Moyer with a plaque honoring his service, said Moyer “has dedicated most of his life serving others and providing for their well being. We wish him the best for this new chapter of his life.”

Moyer and his wife, Jeanette, plan to move to North Carolina after the first of the year.