Cynthia Ingram | Obituaries

by | December 18, 2018 9:06 am

Cynthia Ingram

The Brice Herndon Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Cynthia Carol Ingram, 74, entered into rest Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at her home in Walterboro.

She was born March 6, 1945, in Tennessee.

