Cynthia Ingram | Obituaries

by Myiah Blakeney | December 18, 2018 9:06 am
Cynthia Ingram
The Brice Herndon Crematory
WALTERBORO – Mrs. Cynthia Carol Ingram, 74, entered into rest Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at her home in Walterboro.
She was born March 6, 1945, in Tennessee.
