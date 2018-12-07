Cuthbertson gets CDL
by The Press and Standard | December 7, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 10:07 am
Daquan Cuthbertson received his CDL license on Nov. 21 from Palmetto Training School.
