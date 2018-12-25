Crime Briefs

Last Updated: December 24, 2018 at 11:51 am

Fleeing man faces multiple charges

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy called to West Side Lane to investigate a disturbance on the afternoon of Dec. 20, managed to catch the alleged culprit before arriving at the scene of the crime.

The deputy was on West Side Lane, waiting for dispatchers to provide him the location’s full address.

As he waited, a white Lincoln Navigator with North Carolina license plates approached at a high rate of speed. According to the deputy, the driver almost hit the cruiser.

The deputy turned his vehicle around, hit his lights and siren, and went after the driver.

The driver reportedly jumped out of the car and tried fleeing on foot but was caught and cuffed as additional officers arrived at the scene.

With the suspect in custody, the deputy went to the West Side Lane home where the incident had occurred and learned the man had allegedly arrived at the home, seeking to start a fight.

The suspect, Berna Ramos, 28, of Walterboro, was arrested on charges of having an open container of alcohol, no operator’s license, failure to stop for blue lights and disorderly conduct.

Out of the woods and into jail

A Barnwell man found himself in the Colleton County Detention Center after an alleged shoplifting visit to the Walmart at 2110 Bell’s Highway on Dec. 19, at a few minutes before 4 p.m.

The Walterboro Police Department officer was informed that the man had left the store and went into a nearby wooded area.

When the officer checked the area, he spotted the man standing about 20 feet off the roadway. He complied when he was told to come out of the trees.

After the suspect was detained, the officer interviewed the business’s loss prevention officer and learned that the suspect had entered the men’s clothing section, allegedly selected two pair of men’s pants, placed them under his jacket and walked out of the business.

Then the suspect approached another customer in the parking lot and allegedly asked him to return the stolen items, telling the other man he couldn’t return the items because he did not have his IDs or the receipt.

The unsuspecting shopper returned the items to the customer service area and provided a gift card for the price of the returned items.

When the man learned from other customers that the suspect he had met in the parking lot had stolen the items, he returned the gift card to customer service.

A computer check on the suspect, Richard L. Pauley, 52, of Barnwell, determined he was wanted on active warrants by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested by city police on a shoplifting charge and taken to the detention center.

Walterboro man arrested for shoplifting

Walterboro police officers took a city man into custody when they were called to Walmart at 2010 Bell’s Highway to investigate a shoplifting incident on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.

As a city officer was making his way to the business, a dispatcher advised him that a loss prevention officer was out in the parking lot tracking the suspect.

The officer found the suspect in the parking lot near an entrance to Walmart. The loss prevention officer said while the man had been crossing the parking lot to try and avoid him, the suspect had allegedly placed the stolen items in a white pickup truck.

The items, valued at $270.89, were recovered from the truck.

A computer check determined that the suspect, according to the incident report, had “a substantial history of shoplifting” with at least two convictions.

The man, Errol Scott Williams, 49, of Ruffin, was arrested on a shoplifting charge and transported to the detention center.