Crime Briefs

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 4:25 pm

Officer injured

A Walterboro Police Department officer sustained a leg injury while fighting with a suspect during a traffic stop on the evening of Dec. 12.

The officer stopped the driver of a pickup truck at 8:38 a.m. in the 300 block of Bay Street after reportedly seeing the vehicle did not have a functioning license plate light.

Approaching the driver, the officer said he could smell marijuana emanating from the vehicle and asked the man to exit the vehicle to be searched.

The officer reportedly felt a hard object in the man’s pants and attempted to detain him.

The man allegedly knocked the officer back into a fence and during the ensuing fight, the officer sustained an injury to his left knee.

Another officer tased the suspect to gain his compliance and then handcuffed him.

The hard object in the suspect’s pants turned out to be a pill bottle that allegedly contained powdered cocaine, crack cocaine and five doses of hydrocodone.

Both the injured officer and suspect were transported to Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department for treatment.

After being released by the medical center personnel, the suspect, James Rakeem Pierce, 23, of Walterboro, was taken to the detention center on charges possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule III narcotic, assault on a police officer and driving while under suspension.

Man beaten

and robbed

A gunfire call sent the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to a Hampton Street residence on Dec. 13 at 10:13 p.m.

A deputy arriving on the scene found a man with blood on his head and face walking near the residence.

He said that he arrived at the home and was exiting his vehicle when two masked black men came out from behind the house and attacked him.

One of his attackers, the victim said, struck him on the head with what appeared to be a rifle. His wallet and cash were missing.

A woman inside the house heard the commotion. When she looked out a window, she told the deputy, the robber with the gun pointed the rifle at her.

Conflicting stories

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is dealing with conflicting stories about how a Walterboro woman ended up with a gunshot wound to her back the evening of Dec. 11.

Deputies were sent to the Emergency Department of the Colleton Medical Center at 9:14 p.m. where the woman was being treated.

The man who drove her to the medical center told deputies that he was a passenger in the car driven by the woman. They wanted to buy drugs and had been in contact with a dealer who gave them instructions on where to meet him.

When they arrived at the location, the man said, there were people outside the house. He said the people outside confused them with someone else and opened fire.

After fleeing the area, the female driver began complaining of a pain in her back.

He said he checked and found that she had been shot in the back near her shoulder.

He switched places with the woman and drove to the medical center.

According to the computer-aided dispatch log, the woman said she had been shot at her residence.

The sheriff’s office reported that because the incident was an on-going investigation no additional information would be released.

Sleeping man arrested

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy traveled to a Welles Lane residence Dec. 12 at 8:47 p.m., hoping to meet with the resident on a missing person report.

When he arrived at the residence, he found a vehicle parked in the driveway. Inside the vehicle a man appeared to be sleeping. He also reportedly spotted a plastic bag containing methamphetamine in the vehicle.

The man was awakened and asked to exit the vehicle. As he got out, the deputy saw that the man appeared to have a handgun in his front pants pocket.

The deputy seized the handgun and a computer check determined that the subject did not have a concealed carry permit.

The incident led to the arrest of Britton S. Robertson, 32, of Green Pond on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

Vehicle damaged by gunfire

A Walterboro man contacted the sheriff’s office the morning of Dec. 15 to report his van had been hit by gunfire.

The man said that the van was parked in the area of Rivers and Proctor streets on Dec. 15 at about 3:30 a.m. when a fight broke out in a tavern parking lot that resulted in shots being fired.

When the fight broke out, the man got in his van and drove off.

A deputy examining the van estimated that between 8-10 bullets hit the passenger side of the van and a bullet flattened a tire.

The man said he did not know who fired the shots.

Farm trailer taken

The sheriff’s office was called the evening of Dec. 14 concerning the disappearance of a farm trailer.

The homemade trailer, valued at $25,000, had been parked on Ashton Road after a part came loose.

Stolen trailer recovered

A member of the sheriff’s office was in the area of Ward Street Dec. 14 when he was told that what appeared to be a stolen trailer was parked at the end of the street.

The deputy checked and found a 25-foot-long enclosed trailer, worth an estimated $10,000, parked beside the roadway.

A computer check on the trailer found that it was reported stolen in Dorchester County.

The deputy talked to a neighbor, who said a white male left the trailer there on Dec. 13.