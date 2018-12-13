Crime Briefs

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 9:00 am

A bouncing check

An employee of Lowcountry Machinery in Pooler, Ga., contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to report a theft.

The victim explained that a man had been in the business wishing to purchase a piece of heavy equipment when the sale was stalled by an insurance question.

On Nov. 21, an employee of the company delivered a min-excavator with a canopy, bucket and blade to Firefly Lane in Round O. The man handed over a check for $44,646.80 and the delivery person left, headed back to Georgia.

Once back at the business, the bank on the check was contacted.

The employee learned that the checking account had been closed several months before.

Burglary suspect arrested

Cottageville Police Department was looking for him, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office found him.

Cottageville officers posted on the department’s Facebook page that they were seeking Baby Ray Culbreath, 58, of Walterboro on a burglary charge.

On Nov. 28 at about 2 a.m., Cottageville officers reported, Culbreath allegedly entered a Pierce Road home by kicking open the door while the 96-year-old resident was asleep and took a wallet containing about $100 in cash.

On Dec. 10 a member of the sheriff’s office reportedly spotted Culbreath in a white pickup truck and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The driver kept going, eventually pulling to a stop on Price Street. Culbreath exited the vehicle and attempted to elude the officers.

He was eventually taken to the ground and handcuffed. Later, he was turned over to the Cottageville authorities.

Gunfire on Proctor Street

A report of gunfire on the afternoon of Dec. 7, sent deputies to Proctor Street.

They were told that a man exited his vehicle, fired a handgun at another vehicle and then left.

Deputies searched the area and found a spent shell casing, a unspent bullet and a handgun.

A computer check on the handgun determined that it had been reported stolen in New York.

Home emptied

A man contacted the sheriff’s office the afternoon of Dec. 1, reporting that a neighbor at a home on Burlington Road just contacted him about a truck towing a rental trailer pulled up to the front door of his parents’ home. The home had been unoccupied since the man’s parents had died.

The deputy met with the man at the residence and a check of interior determined that all the furnishings had been taken.

The man told the deputy he would attempt to provide an inventory of everything missing.