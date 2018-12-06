Crime Briefs

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 9:37 am

Search fines a

different suspect

A Walterboro Police Department officer was in the 1300 block of Bells Highway, checking motels and businesses for signs of a car that had been driven by the suspect in an earlier shoplifting.

He found a tan Honda that matched the description in a motel parking lot. The only problem was the car in the lot had a Florida license plate; he had been looking for one with a North Carolina plate.

After leaving the parking lot, the officer ran a computer check on the Florida plate, which showed that the plate belonged on a 1994 Chevrolet.

The officer circled around and was headed back to the parking lot when he saw a woman leaving the lot in the vehicle.

According to the incident report, the officer reportedly watched as she made an improper right turn. That enabled the officer to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The female driver reportedly told the officer that she did not have her driver’s license with her — that it had been suspended in Florida.

She allegedly attempted to give the officer a fake name, but that didn’t work.

She then reportedly told the officer that the vehicle belonged to a friend, then that it belonged to a cousin.

A computer check on the car’s Vehicle Information Number showed that it was reported stolen by the St. Petersburg, Fla. Police Department.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Angle S. Dorn, 35, of St. Petersburg, Fla. on charges of receiving stolen goods and driving without a license.

Summerville man faces drug charge

A Nov. 30 traffic stop by Walterboro Police resulted in the arrest of the driver on a drug charge.

An officer working patrol on South Jefferies Boulevard at 6:45 p.m. used his cruiser’s radar to determine that a motorist was driving 71 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and pulled the driver over in the area of South Jefferies Boulevard and Hendersonville Highway.

The officer interviewing the driver reportedly smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and called for backup.

After exiting the car, the driver was asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle. The driver reportedly said it was in the trunk.

Inside the trunk was a black bag containing a sealed bag and a quart glass jar, both reportedly containing marijuana. Officers seized the drugs and $486 in cash that was in his possession.

The man was told that he was going to be charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He said he was out on bond for a similar charge filed in Berkeley County.

Quashaun M. Lucas, 24, of Summerville was arrested on the drug charge and also cited for speeding.

Fleeing man leaves behind handgun

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was working patrol on Cottageville Highway just outside the Walterboro city limits on Dec. 1 at 7:24 p.m. when he reported spotting a vehicle with a malfunctioning rear brake light and turning on his blue lights to pull the driver over.

The man kept driving into Walterboro with the deputy trailing. When the driver ended up on Cross Court, he jumped out of the vehicle and ran for the woods.

As he successfully made his escape, the man reportedly dropped his handgun.

Boat taken from Round O

A resident of Pennsylvania Avenue in Round O contacted the sheriff’s office Dec. 1 at 11:20 a.m. to report that a $4,000 pontoon boat had been taken from his yard earlier in the week.