Court Reports: Domestic violence suspect sent to prison

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 8:57 am

Tyson D. Bomar, 38, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of second-degree domestic violence and was given a three-year prison sentence with credit for 353 days already spent in jail awaiting his court appearance when he appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.

• John L. Dubois, 44, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. After hearing the Dubois’ plea, visiting Circuit Court Judge Doyet A. Early ordered him to serve six months of a five-year prison term and then spend five years on probation.

• Michael E. Johnson, 62, of Cottageville, plead to second-degree assault and battery and was sentenced to time served, 191 days.

• Thomas O. Day, 47, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

• Devon N. Mingledorff, 22, of Summerville, pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 33 days in jail with credit for time served.

• Shaun A Kelly, 34, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of Schedule II narcotics and was given a 30-day jail sentence.

• Diane E. Oneil, 36, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of cocaine and was sentenced to a 30-day jail term.

• Chad Bell, 34, of Lodge, pled to a charge of swindling and was sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served.

• Joshua S. Ross, 22, of Ladson, pled to a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to time served.

• Tyler C. Wright, 28, Lumberton, N.C., pled to a charge of strong-armed robbery and will be sentenced at a later date.