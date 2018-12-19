Cougars split games

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 4:35 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougars split non-region games last week earning a win over Bamberg (64-60) and a loss to Region VIII-AAAAA Ashley Ridge (73-51).

Against the Swamp Foxes on Wednesday Dec. 12, Alex Sherrill led Colleton County with 19 points. Other scoring included Bailey Encalade – 9 , Shykem Chisolm – 6, Tito Holmes – 6, Antawn Griffin – 5 and Jeremiah Mosley – 2.

J. Williams led Ashley Ridge with 19 points.

The Cougars were scheduled to travel to Stall Monday Dec. 17 and host Oceanside Wednesday Dec. 19.