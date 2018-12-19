Cougars split games
by The Press and Standard | December 19, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 4:35 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
The Colleton County Cougars split non-region games last week earning a win over Bamberg (64-60) and a loss to Region VIII-AAAAA Ashley Ridge (73-51).
Against the Swamp Foxes on Wednesday Dec. 12, Alex Sherrill led Colleton County with 19 points. Other scoring included Bailey Encalade – 9 , Shykem Chisolm – 6, Tito Holmes – 6, Antawn Griffin – 5 and Jeremiah Mosley – 2.
J. Williams led Ashley Ridge with 19 points.
The Cougars were scheduled to travel to Stall Monday Dec. 17 and host Oceanside Wednesday Dec. 19.
