Cougars off to 3-0 start

Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 8:15 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity boys’ basketball team is off to a 3-0 on the 2018-19 season. The Cougars picked up non-conference wins last week over Region IV-A Lowcountry Leadership Academy (57-51), Region V-AA Woodland High School (66-57) and Region VII-AAA Wade Hampton High School (57-52).

After earning the season opening win against Lowcountry Leadership Academy on Tuesday Nov. 27, the Cougars went on to earn their second win of the week against Woodland High School on Friday Dec. 1. Alex Sherill led Colleton County with 23 points. Additional scoring for the Cougars came from Shykem Chisolm 11, Encalade 8, Martin 6 Farmer 6, Griffin 5, Mosely 3, Holmes 2 and Ellison 2.

Scoring for Woodland were Shannon 13, C. Williams 10, Shuler 8, Singletary 8, Nelson 8, Zeigler 4, Pelzer 4 and Q. Williams 2.

Colleton County hosted Wade Hampton High School Saturday evening and picked up their third win on the week. Sherrill led with 19 points and Bailey Encalade added 18. Shykem Chisolm had 14 points in the win. Additional scoring came from Famer 4 and Ellison 2.

The Red Devils had 27 points from Brantley, and Grant added 15. Additional scoring included Busby 2, Johnson 6 and Williams 4.

Colleton County was scheduled to host Region VII-AAA opponent Battery Creek on Tuesday Dec. 4 and travel to Region III-A Williston-Elko on Friday Dec. 7.

