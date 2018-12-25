Cougars improve to 8-3 heading into Modie Risher Christmas Tournament

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County varsity boys’ basketball team earned two non-region wins last week over Stall High School (83-69) and Bamberg High School (72-68) and dropped a 75-72 decision to Region VI-AA Oceanside Collegiate Academy. The Cougars finished the week at 8-3 overall.

Against Region VIII-AAAAA Stall on Dec. 17, Bailey Encalade scored 20 points to lead the Cougars. Alex Sherrill added 16 points and Shykem Chisolm had 13 points on the night. Other scoring included Devon Farmer – 10, Antawn Griffin – 4 and Jermaine Parker – 4.

Top scorers for Stall included Grant – 20, Bailey – 17, Rivers – 15, Lingard – 5, Boswick – 3, Smiley – 3, Gardner – 2, Smith – 2 and Richardson – 2.

In the home loss to Oceanside on Dec. 19, the Cougars trailed by 15-points at the half before outscoring the Landsharks in the second half. Encalade again led the Cougars scoring effort with 25 points. Other scoring included Sherrill – 12, Chisolm – 11, Gadson – 11, Parker – 7, Griffin – 4 and Farmer – 2.

Oceanside’s McCravy led with 26 points scored in the game. Other scoring included Archie – 14, Kirby – 11, Moultrie – 9, Stern – 8, Crowley 4, Hagler – 2 and Burgess – 2.

In Dec. 21’s road win over Bamberg, Bailey Encalade scored 26 points to lead the Cougar’s scoring effort for the third time in as many games. Alex Sherrill scored 14 points and Shykem Chisolm scored 10 points. Other scoring included Gadson – 7, Griffin -5, Parker – 4, Ellison – 2, Farmer – 2 and S. Holmes 2.

Bamberg’s Braxton led with 26 points, followed by Grey with 15 points.

The Cougars continues to show “we’ll fight until the clock says zero,” said Coach Matthew Mullins about his team’s effort on the week. “Even in the loss to Oceanside this week, we came back from being down 21-points and almost won. We need to keep that fighter’s mentality as we enter the Modie Risher Tournament at Burke High after Christmas. There will be some good competition and we are looking forward to finding out how good we really are against good programs.”