Cougar Cheerleaders raising money for Sugar Bowl performance

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 8:49 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar cheerleaders, directed by Coach Meagan Driggers, will travel to New Orleans to perform in the 85th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl where Texas (from the Big 12 Conference) will take on Georgia (from the Southeastern Conference) on Tuesday Jan. 1, 2019, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m. (Central) and will be televised by ESPN.

The cheerleaders will be participating and performing in the Sugar Bowl Parade and during the halftime show. In addition, they will take part in a Master Class with Chuck Maldonado, attend a Masquerade Ball, the Bayou Barn New Year’s Eve party and watch the fireworks over the Mississippi.

The Cougar cheerleaders held numerous fundraising events throughout the year, including selling spirit t-shirts, rally towels, pretzels, beef jerky and holding a 50/50 raffle. In addition, local businesses have contributed to their $9,000 fundraising effort. To date, the team still needs approximately $4,000 more toward the trip, according to Coach Driggers.

“As a community, it is our goal to see our children grow and learn as much as possible in order to have fully-enriched lives,” said Leon Hammond, director of athletics for the Colleton County School District. “Exposing them to positive experiences is an extremely important part of that growth. Colleton County athletics works diligently to increase students’ awareness and exposure as it pertains to interpersonal skills, college and career readiness, and positive community building. Colleton County athletics has produced scores of students who have found success in college and their careers.

“To further continue our efforts in providing both services and experiences, we are soliciting financial help in funding our cheerleading students’ trip to the Sugar Bowl during the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 2. Your financial contribution to our organization will allow us to take several students and provide them with the experience of a lifetime.”

Hammond is asking that any individual or organization wishing to donate make checks payable to Colleton County High School c/o the Athletic Department. For more information on donating, contact Hammond at 843.782.0035 or via email at lhammond@colleton.k12.sc.us.