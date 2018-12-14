Colleton Prep Choir spreads holiday cheer at Colleton Medical Center

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 8:20 am

While many students may be gearing up for the holiday time off from school, some Colleton Prep High School students opted to spread holiday cheer at Colleton Medical Center on Dec. 10.

The choir department and many staff members of Colleton Medical Center dressed up as elves and sang Christmas carols to the patients and handed out cookies and candy canes. There was also a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Many members of the choir are also volunteers at Colleton Medical Center, where they help in a variety of roles. They help out as runners, couriers and escorts for patients, along with assisting staff with daily tasks.

Jennifer McMillan, choral director at Colleton Prep, thanked Colleton Medical Center for the opportunity to spread holiday cheer throughout the community. One student was able to sing to her grandmother, who is currently a patient at CMC.

“It was a very special moment for the group to see how much happiness they bring to others and inspire people through the power of music,” said Heather Simmons, HR coordinator at Colleton Medical Center.