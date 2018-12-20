City welcomes Christmas

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 3:16 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The City of Walterboro officially welcomed the Christmas season during Sunday evening’s annual tree-lighting ceremony held at City Hall. Postponed from earlier in December due to inclement weather, the conditions for the well-attended holiday event were nearly perfect. Smiling faces of children were prominent among the crowd as City Council members handed out bags of candy before the start of the ceremony.

Welcoming the community to the ceremony was Mayor Bill Young and Councilwoman Judy Bridge led the invocation. Throughout the tree-lighting ceremony, gatherers were entertained by Northside Elementary Chorus led by Jenny Bunton. “Remembrance Ornaments” were placed on the towering city tree in memory of loved ones by those in attendance.

Mayor Young, along with City Council members, counted down until the tree lighted up the downtown area and the City of Walterboro ushered in the Christmas season.