City services to undergo rate study

Last Updated: December 12, 2018 at 9:29 am

Walterboro will undergo a study of the rates city residents pay for water, sewer and sanitation collection services.

During council’s Dec. 4 meeting, members approved hiring Willdan Financial Services to conduct the rate study at a cost of $49,800. The city set aside $50,000 in this year’s budget to cover the cost of the rate study.

“We have a number of capital purchases in water, sewer and sanitation,” Walterboro City Manager Jeff Molinari said. “We have to look at our rate structure and make sure it will be able to fund those needs going forward.”

Those capital purchases include improvements to the waste water treatment plan, replacing older infrastructure in the ground and running new lines in the city’s water distribution system, construction of new water wells and new elevated tanks and the purchase of a new garbage truck.

In addition, Molinari pointed out that the last rate study was done in 2007; “It needs to be updated to ensure that the rates reflect the costs of providing the service.”

The rate study will also include an examination of the water and sewer costs residents pay in other South Carolina communities. The state routinely publishes a list of utility providers and their fees. The city is typically near the bottom of that list in terms of water and sewer service, Molinari added.

• City council members gave a first reading to an ordinance that would alter the city’s Business and Professional Licensing.

Molinari said the amended licensing regulations are the result of discussions on the state level.

“There has been a conversation in the last couple of years between the South Carolina Municipal Association and the General Assembly about streamlining the business license process,” Molinari explained.

Those discussions came about after an unsuccessful legislative effort that would have significantly hindered a city’s ability to collect business license revenue.

The money generated by a city’s business licenses represents a significant amount. Molinari said statewide, business licenses can represent between 20-50 percent of a city’s revenue.

Those streamlining discussions, Molinari said, determined that “one of the ways to do it is for municipalities across the state to have a uniform business license ordinance.”

The most significant changes to the local regulations are the changes in the definition of gross receipts and the time line for obtaining the licenses.

The city had April 15 as the deadline for obtaining a license and paying the fee. That deadline would be changed to April 30 under the proposed ordinance.

 Council approved using South State Bank to handle the financing for the purchase of the city’s new sanitation truck.

The city sought financing proposals from seven financial institutions with two of them submitting a proposal. South State Bank offered a five-year term with an interest rate of 3.12 percent to finance the $239,045 truck.

Molinari explained that the lease-purchase of the vehicle was “a more affordable way to do it.”

• The South Carolina Municipal Insurance Trust, operated by the South Carolina Municipal Association, will take over the city’s workers’ compensation coverage beginning Jan. 1.

For the past five years, the South Carolina State Accident Fund has provided Walterboro’s workers compensation coverage.

The SCMIT submitted a quote of $142,840 to provide the annual coverage, a figure approximately $21,000 lower that the state’s accident fund.

The city already uses a Municipal Association program to provide the city property insurance.

Now the city will be eligible for a multi-policy discount of $4,641 when it becomes time to renew the property insurance.

This will also make the city eligible for matching grants to provide personal protective equipment for fire and public works employees and bulletproof vests for the police department.

• Rizer Chevrolet was awarded the contract to provide the city with a new full-size pickup truck for the Sewer Support Department. The city received three bids for the truck with Rizer Chevrolet submitting the low bid of $27,764.

• Brenda Carroll of The Baird Audit Group visited city council to discuss the results of the firm’s 2018-2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

The auditors’ report resulted in a clean opinion on the city finances, reporting no findings.

• Council members approved holding the 2019 City Council Planning Retreat Jan. 11 and 12 at the Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis.

The retreat allows the members of council to prioritize their goals and objectives for 2019. Molinari said it is important to establish those goals and objectives in January so accomplishing them can be addressed in the budget process, which begins Jan. 7 and ends in June when the 2019-2020 city budget goes before council for a vote.

• Council also approved moving its regular January meeting from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8 because of the holiday.