Christmas program at the museum
by The Press and Standard | December 7, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: December 5, 2018 at 8:25 am
Colleton County Memorial Library Children’s Librarian Shiela Keaise entertained youngsters at the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market last week with songs and stories of the season.
