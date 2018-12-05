Christmas parade rescheduled
by The Press and Standard | December 5, 2018 7:49 am
The Christmas parade and lighting of the tree at City Hall will be Sunday Dec. 16. The tree lighting will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the parade at 6 p.m.
