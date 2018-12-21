Christmas at Colleton Medical

Last Updated: December 18, 2018 at 3:31 pm

Colleton Medical Center volunteers and chaplains gathered for the annual Christmas Dinner Party last week. The room was beautifully decorated for the holidays, and a dinner of turkey, ham, green beans, macaroni and cheese, with all the fixings, was served by Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center students.

Volunteers and chaplains brought along a guest, friend or spouse, to enjoy the evening and received a Christmas gift of appreciation for their dedicated service. Before dinner, Jimmy Hiott, CEO, and Lori Bell Beard, volunteer coordinator, expressed their appreciation for the volunteers’ service. The meal was prepared by Ferando Middleton and the Sodexo staff at CMC.

Barbara Simmons, a longtime volunteer at Colleton Medical Center and secretary for the Colleton Medical Center Auxiliary, said, “Volunteering is one of the ways I stay active. Interacting with the hospital staff, visitors and patients is so rewarding.”

“The Christmas Party gives us all a boost to keep going,” Edith Polk shared. She began volunteering at Colleton Medical Center in 2009 shortly after her husband passed away. Polk said, “Volunteering here at Colleton Medical Center has meant a lot to me in my life.” She enjoys meeting and helping people. “We have a nice group of volunteers.”

Doris Penick added, “The little get-togethers and other things that are done for us let it be known how much the volunteers are really appreciated.” She has been volunteering for about 20 years at Colleton Medical Center. Previously, she volunteered at other hospitals. After joining Colleton Medical Center, she said, “I wish the ones in charge over there could just come over here and see how volunteers are supposed to be treated.”

The evening of fellowship was filled with Christmas music, dinner, Christmas Song Trivia and door prizes, with the help of Heather Simmons, HR coordinator. Appreciation and gratitude were the themes of the evening and Colleton Medical Center is looking forward to an exciting new year, full of volunteer opportunities.

Lori Beard can be contacted at 843-782-2857 for information about volunteer opportunities at Colleton Medical Center.