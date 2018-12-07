Check out the giant tortoises
by The Press and Standard | December 7, 2018 1:35 pm
Giant tortoises are snacking on lettuce in front of Verizon going into the Walmart Plaza today. Stop by with your kids and check them out. And read more about them in next week’s The Press and Standard.
